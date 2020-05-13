Coronavirus: Italy considers further lifting of restrictions

Italy discusses lifting of ban on meeting friends and visiting second homes.

 The Italian government is evaluating the possibility of allowing people to go to second homes, provided they are in the same region as their residence, from 18 May, according to news agency ANSA.

Also on the table is the possible lifting of the ban on people visiting friends, which could be eliminated from 18 May. However the government is reportedly divided on the issue, sources told ANSA.

Currently the Phase Two rules state that people are only allowed to meet "congiunti" - relations and "people who are linked by a stable emotional bond" - but not friends.

If the ban is lifted it would mean that friends could meet at bars and restaurants which are permitted to reopen, under strict health guidelines, from 18 May. 

An announcement is expected from the government in the coming days.

       Read also:

The government recently gave the green light to the reopening of bars and restaurants from 18 May however it will be down to each region to decide whether to open straight away or to stall the reopening process until a later date.

The discussions come as the hardest-hit region Lombardy saw a significant jump in new coronavirus cases, with more than 1,000 confirmed cases recorded in the 24 hours between 11 and 12 May.

This accounted for the majority of Italy’s 1,402 new cases, the highest day-to-day increase in several days.

Photo: DELBO ANDREA / Shutterstock.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70519
Previous article Pope Francis: Nurses are 'saints next door'

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen from 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen from 18 May

Italians will go on summer holidays says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Italians will go on summer holidays says Conte

Dos and don'ts of Phase 2 in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Dos and don'ts of Phase 2 in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy to lift public Mass ban on 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy to lift public Mass ban on 18 May

Italian premier: we will go on summer holidays - with caution
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian premier: we will go on summer holidays - with caution

Rome: traffic jams as McDonald's reopens
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: traffic jams as McDonald's reopens

Covid-19: How to travel safely in Italy on public transport
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: How to travel safely in Italy on public transport

Tourism in Italy: 40,000 companies and 184,000 jobs at risk
Coronavirus in Italy

Tourism in Italy: 40,000 companies and 184,000 jobs at risk

Fox cub found gravely injured in Rome park
Coronavirus in Italy

Fox cub found gravely injured in Rome park

Vatican: Swiss Guards wear masks for first time
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Swiss Guards wear masks for first time

Coronavirus: Italy enters Phase Two: all you need to know
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy enters Phase Two: all you need to know

Rome bids slow farewell to sounds of lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome bids slow farewell to sounds of lockdown

Italy: half students in school, half at home
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: half students in school, half at home

No picnics in Rome parks says mayor
Coronavirus in Italy

No picnics in Rome parks says mayor

Rome bars and restaurants reopen for take-away
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome bars and restaurants reopen for take-away