Rome prepares for the 2022 Ryder Cup

Rome will host golf’s biggest tournament, the 2022 Ryder Cup, creating morale amongst golf fans around the world.

Sporting events in Italy have a long-standing history of bringing fans together from all walks of life and turning out crowds in the thousands. One of the most popular sporting events being football.

Now the 'eternal city' will embrace a new sport, golf, by hosting the Ryder Cup at the Marco Simone Golf Course, 10 miles out from central Rome, being the first Italian city ever to host the tournament.

Scheduled for 30 September 2022 to 2 October 2022, the Ryder Cup will bring together golf's best players, such as Francesco Molinari and Tiger Woods, with the most enthusiastic fans from around the world.

The number of spectators at the Ryder Cup continues to grow with over 200,000 in attendance in the past few years and Rome has already gone way with preparations for this well-anticipated event.

The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

Despite an uneasy few years, the Marco Simone Golf Course and Country Club has undergone renovations such as the reconstruction of all 18 holes on the golf course premise. These renovations, headed by Tom Fazio, famous golf course architect from European Golf Design firm, are expected to make sure the course is in its best condition for the tournament and up morale amongst fans and locals alike for the sport.

The road to the 2022 Ryder Cup in Rome

"The buildup to 2022 is going to go quicker than we think it will. It's going to be a crescendo of emotions," says Molinari. The Ryder Cup director, Guy Kinnings, believes that Molinari is perfect for raising Italian golf's profile globally and locally.

"Francesco Molinari has been doing a fantastic job personally in raising the profile for Italian golf globally, says Kinnings. And now since the Ryder Cup will be played in Rome the anticipation is building. The next time the Ryder Cup is played on European soil in Rome will hopefully capture the imagination of the golfing and the sporting public in Rome and Italy," says Kinnings.

The road to the 2022 Ryder Cup begins with the Italian Open in fall 2021, which will also be held at the Marco Simone Golf Course. The reconstruction of the course was not a minimal task, costing approximately 11 million euros.

Roadblocks such as government funding worth 100 million euros fell through due to financial concerns within the country left much thinking that the Ryder Cup would have to move elsewhere. Until last year, when plans were solidified, ensuring that the Ryder Cup will be held in Rome, showing the passion Italy has for sporting events and culture.

A little History

The Ryder Cup's history dates back to the 1920s between the United States and Great Britain Teams; the first Ryder Cup took place at the Worcester Country Club in Worcester, Massachusetts. Throughout the Ryder Cup eras, the United Staes dominated the tournament. It wasn't until recent years that the European team has become a force to be reckoned with and now Italy has the chance to prove their position.

Golf in Italy

Golf in Italy dates back centuries from when English Noblemem brought the game to Florence and founded the Florence Golf Club. Through the 19th and 20th century it gained popularity for those who had a little extra time on their hands and wanted to try their golf skills.

Two of Italy's first golf champions, Ugo Grappasonni and Baldovino Dassù, who won multiple international golf tournaments during the 1950s and 1970s, served as an example for future Italian golf players, such as Costantino Rocca who accomplished a hole-in-one in the 1995 Ryder Cup.

Italy's long-standing golf history has influenced golf star Francesco Molinari, who won the British Open in 2018 to raise media awareness of the sport within Italy and make a dream of his come true. "It's going to be mental, the Ryder Cup here," says Molinari. Hopefully, I'll be on the playing team. It would probably be the summit of my career."

Next Steps

As the Ryder Cup gets closer, Gian Paolo Montali, the general director of the Ryder Cup project, believes it is more than just being host to an iconic sporting event like the Ryder Cup.

"Our commitment for The Ryder Cup 2022 project is not only to host an iconic sports event but also to leave a legacy for Italy and the Italian people," says Gian Paolo Montali.

Where to buy tickets

2022 Ryder Cup tickets can be purchased directly through the Ryder Cup website, PGA of America, and official Travel Packages from PRIMESPOR. Although not currently for sale, 2022 Ryder Cup tickets are expected to run from €150 to €175.

