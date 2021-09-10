Golfing in Rome

All you need to know about golf courses in Rome.

If you’re looking to swap fountains for fairways and piazzas for putting greens, Rome is a great city for a spot of golfing.

As well as enjoying the luxury of Rome’s top golf resorts, you can still combine your favourite sport with sightseeing.

At the following clubs, Roman ruins and castles provide the backdrop to the perfect game of golf.

Marco Simone Golf & Country Club

Where better place to tee-off than on a green with breath-taking views of St Peter’s dome, then, on the second hole, an 11th century castle and a beautiful lake?

This club, which boasts an 18-hole Par 72 championship and Par 65 nine-hole course, will host Italy’s Ryder Cup 2022.

Open all year, visitors to the driving range can also avail of the two terraces.

Via di Marco Simone, 84/88, Guidonia Montecelio RM.

Parco di Roma

This club can be found in Park of Veio, part of Rome’s green belt.

Again, a castle – the medieval Castle of Torcrescenza – and St Peter’s dome are both visible from the course, while a natural stream runs through the green from a small waterfall nearby.

This is one of the area’s most picturesque courses and an excellent location for a day of golfing.

Via dei Due Ponti 110.

Le Querce Golf Club

As the site of the Technical Centre of Italian Golf Federation this is the academy and qualifying course to become a professional golfer in Italy.

Not for novices, this club really hits a hole in one when it comes to quality.

Via Cassia, Km 44,500, Sutri (VT).

Parco de' Medici Golf Club

Named after Pope Leo X of the Medici family, this club is located in southern Rome in an area called Magliana Vecchia.

Although Lorenzo the Magnificent was not known as such for his putting prowess, the site of his old hunting lodge now hosts this sophisticated course and Sheraton Golf Hotel & Resort.

Via Salvatore Rebecchini 39.

Olgiata Golf and Country Club

This club is one of Rome’s most exclusive, inside a gated community.

Visitors can enjoy its classic tree-lined championship golf course, elegant clubhouse and riding club.

Largo Olgiata 15.

Castel Gandolfo Country Club

Just 15 miles south east of Rome, Castel Gandolfo is a great place to escape the city’s sweltering summer heat.

And this club is also packed with history. The clubhouse is a seventeenth century villa built for Cardinal Flavio Chigi, nephew of Pope Alexander VII.

But who cares about its papal links when you find out the golf course is situated inside the crater of a volcano.

Via Santo Spirito 13, 00040 Pavona RM.

By Catherine Evans