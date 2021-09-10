Rome mayor to lay cornerstone of Holocaust Museum but city's Jewish community will not be there

Rome's Jewish community to snub ceremony which takes place weeks before mayoral elections.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi announced that the foundation stone of the Museo della Shoah, a museum to commemorate Italy’s Jewish victims of the Holocaust, will be laid next week.

Raggi's unexpected announcement, just weeks before mayoral elections in which she is seeking a second mandate, has been met by scepticism from the city's Jewish community which says it will not participate in the event.

In a Facebook post Raggi said she would like the development of the long-stalled project to be kept out of the "mud-slinging" of the election campaign, stating: "Memory is an important thing. It requires respect."

However senior representatives of Rome's Jewish community told Italian news agency ANSA: "The concurrence with the electoral campaign makes a ceremony inappropriate for a project that should have been inaugurated years ago", reports newspaper Corriere della Sera.

The mayor's announcement, less than a month before the end of her five-year term in office, comes after many years of delays and false starts for the city-funded museum which was first presented in 2005 by former mayor Walter Veltroni.

The museum is set to be built on a site purchased by the city 17 years ago in the grounds of Villa Torlonia, the neoclassical former residence of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and his family from 1925 to 1943.

Designed by Italian architects Luca Zevi and Giorgio Tamburini, the cuboid-shaped museum is to have high black walls bearing the names of Italian Jews deported to Nazi concentration camps during world war two.

The museum's permanent exhibit is reportedly to include a large plaster reproduction of the Nazi concentration camp at Auschwitz-Birkenau, while there will also be an archive, library, conference hall and facilities for research and education.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75540
Previous article Afghan refugee gives birth in Rome after airlift to Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome welcomes American WWII soldier Martin Adler
History

Rome welcomes American WWII soldier Martin Adler

Rome's Baths of Caracalla open at night
History

Rome's Baths of Caracalla open at night

Rome's Colosseum opens underground for night tours
History

Rome's Colosseum opens underground for night tours

Rome digs up ancient border stone near tomb of city's first emperor
History

Rome digs up ancient border stone near tomb of city's first emperor

Making wine on Rome's Palatine Hill
History

Making wine on Rome's Palatine Hill

Rome's House of Vestal Virgins reopens in Roman Forum
History

Rome's House of Vestal Virgins reopens in Roman Forum

Rome opens up Aurelian Walls for guided tours
History

Rome opens up Aurelian Walls for guided tours

Rome reveals Hadrian's hidden Athenaeum
History

Rome reveals Hadrian's hidden Athenaeum

Rome's Domus Aurea reopens with homage to Raphael
History

Rome's Domus Aurea reopens with homage to Raphael

Colosseum underground labyrinth opens fully to visitors
History

Colosseum underground labyrinth opens fully to visitors

Rome reopens bookings to visit Mausoleum of Augustus
History

Rome reopens bookings to visit Mausoleum of Augustus

Alfredino Rampi: Italy marks 40 years since nation shocked by Vermicino tragedy
History

Alfredino Rampi: Italy marks 40 years since nation shocked by Vermicino tragedy

Ostia Antica: Roman columns discovered in river Tiber
History

Ostia Antica: Roman columns discovered in river Tiber

Lost letter from Italian soldier killed in world war two delivered after 78 years
History

Lost letter from Italian soldier killed in world war two delivered after 78 years

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack
History

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack