26.6 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 06 June 2024
Italy's news in English
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
Acorn High H1 - 1920 x 116
RIS H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Italy's president joins D-Day commemorations in France
News History

Italy's president joins D-Day commemorations in France

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Mattarella to attend D-Day ceremonies in Normandy.

Italy's president Sergio Mattarella will join Western leaders in France on Thursday to mark the 80th anniversary of the World War Two D-Day landings to liberate Europe from Nazi occupation.

The UK's King Charles, US president Joe Biden and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau will represent the Allied powers whose troops staged the largest amphibious invasion in the history of warfare on 6 June 1944.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky will also join ceremonies hosted by French president Emmanuel Macron, however the most honoured guests will be around 200 D-Day veterans, aged between 96 and 104.

Italian media reported that the commemorations will provide an opportunity for a bilateral meeting between Biden and Zelensky ahead of the G7 summit next week in the southern Puglia region of Italy.

D-Day landings

Around 156,000 Allied soldiers landed by sea and air in the D-Day landings on 6 June 1944, including 73,000 soldiers from the US and 83,000 from Britain and Canada.

There were 4,414 Allied soldiers killed on D-Day itself and more than 5,000 wounded.

The D-Day landings, which took place on five separate beaches in Normandy, played a crucial role in the defeat of Nazi Germany and the end of World War Two.

D-Day took place two days after Allied forces liberated Rome from Nazi occupation, following the Anzio and Nettuno landings and the Battle of Monte Cassino.

Acorn P H2 - 724 x 450
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
Castelli H3 - 1920 x 190
AUR Summer 24 - 320 x 480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Acorn High H5 1400 x 360

More like this
Related

History

Italy marks 80 years since Liberation of Rome in 1944

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Piazza della Loggia: Italy marks 50 years since Brescia bombing

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Rome's rose garden celebrates its founder Mary Gayley Senni

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History Editorials

Reconstructing Rome's Ancient Past

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Guglielmo Marconi: Italy celebrates 150 years of radio pioneer

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
History

Bella Ciao: A Brief History of Italy's Resistance Anthem

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -