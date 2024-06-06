Woman becomes Italy's oldest mother at 63

New mother underwent IVF treatment in Ukraine.

An Italian woman has become the country's oldest mother after giving birth at the age of 63 to a baby boy by caesarean section following fertility treatment in Ukraine.

Flavia Alvaro, who will turn 64 in October, gave birth to baby Sebastian on Monday at the Versilia hospital in Lido di Camaiore, in northwest Italy.

The healthy baby boy weighed almost two kilograms when he was born at 31 weeks and four days, reports Florence-based newspaper La Nazione.

"She wanted this baby very badly and flew to Ukraine twice" - the woman's gynaecologist Andrea Marsili told La Nazione - "On the first attempt about two years ago, Flavia miscarried at the 14th week".

Describing her as a "stubborn woman", Marsili told Corriere della Sera newspaper that the new mother had organised the trips to war-torn Ukraine "completely independently" and that he was not informed until she returned to Italy.

Marsili said the woman's second pregnancy was uneventful until Monday when her blood pressure rose and doctors decided an emergency C-section was required.

The fertility treatment in Ukraine reportedly cost the woman around €15,000, on top of travel and bureaucratic expenses.

Baby Sebastian will stay in the hospital's premature ward until doctors decide he is ready to go home where his 93-year-old grandmother will also be waiting for him.