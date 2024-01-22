10.7 C
News History

Italy marks 80 years since Allied Landings at Anzio and Nettuno

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Anzio pays tribute to British war veteran Harry Shindler with exhibition.

Italy marked the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings at Anzio and Nettuno during world war two with commemorations on Monday in the neighbouring coastal towns south of Rome.

Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano in a post on X said that it was an honour to participate in ceremonies to mark the anniversary of the Allied landings, "which made a decisive contribution to the liberation from Nazi-fascism."

The commemorations were attended by Britain's ambassador to Italy, Ed Llewellyn, as well as representatives of the American embassy in Italy and British and Italian defence forces.

The events, including historial re-enactments, are taking place in Anzio and Nettuno where the landings and battles over almost five months in 1944 resulted in 43,000 Allied casualties of whom 7,000 died.

For many years the events were attended by Harry Shindler OBE, a British veteran of the Battle of Anzio and the Liberation of Rome in 1944, who died last year aged 101 at his home in Italy's Marche region.

An exhibition in Shindler's honour is currently being held at Villa Sarsina in Anzio, as part of the 80th anniversary events, until 28 February.

Documents from Shindler's archive highlight his work in tracing the graves of British servicemen killed or listed as missing in action during world war two, including the father of Pink Floyd founding member Roger Waters

For a history of Operation Shingle and the Anzio landings see the Commonwealth War Graves Commission website.

Photo Commonwealth War Graves - X

