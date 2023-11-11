15 C
News Politics

Italy to host G7 summit in Puglia in June 2024

By: Wanted in Rome

Meloni confirms date and venue of 2024 G7 summit as Puglia prepares for international spotlight.

The next summit of G7 leaders will be held in Italy's south-eastern Puglia region on 13-15 June 2024, Italian premier Giorgia Meloni confirmed in a video message on Friday.

 

The G7 meeting is scheduled to take place in the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia, in Savelletri, located midway between Bari and Brindisi on the Adriatic coast.

 

The holiday resort is popular with celebrities, including Madonna and the Beckhams, and was chosen by Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel for their wedding venue in 2012.

 

Last summer Meloni and her family holidayed at a farmhouse in Ceglie Messapica in the Puglia region which is famed for its beaches and stunning coastline.

 

