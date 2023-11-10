Anti-Semitic graffiti sprayed in Rome's Jewish quarter

Graffiti featured swastika with Star of David.

Rome mayor Roberto Gualtieri has condemned the "unacceptable" and "vile" anti-Semitic graffiti that appeared in the city's Jewish quarter and the Trastevere district on Thursday.

The graffiti, which was swiftly removed by Rome authorities, featured the Star of David linked to a swastika with an equals symbol.

In a post on X on Thursday, Gualtieri said the graffiti "scars the memory and offends all of Rome", adding: "Let us leave no room for anti-Semitic hatred and any form of intolerance."

Inaccettabili le scritte nazifasciste apparse in alcuni muri della nostra città. Un atto ignobile che condanniamo, che sfregia la memoria e offende tutta #Roma. Si sta procedendo all'immediata rimozione. Non lasciamo spazio all’odio antisemita e a qualsiasi forma di intolleranza. — Roberto Gualtieri (@gualtierieurope) November 9, 2023

Rome police have launched an investigation into the graffiti which appeared in Piazza delle Cinque Scole in the Jewish Ghetto area, on the church of S. Gregorio in Piazza di Monte Savello near the city's Great Synagogue, outside a university along the Lungotevere Sanzio, and on the parapet of the Ponte Cestio bridge.

The graffiti comes after the recent vandalisation of four Holocaust memorial cobblestones installed outside the former homes of Roman Jews who were deported by Nazis to their deaths in Auschwitz.

