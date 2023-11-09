18.2 C
News History

Ancient Rome comes to life with virtual aerial tour

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Travel back in time to see Rome's landmarks as they looked in the fourth century.

Flyover Zone, a pioneer in the emerging field of virtual tourism, has released a remastered version of its virtual aerial tour of ancient Rome.

Rome Reborn 4.0 updates the graphics used in earlier versions of the virtual tour developed by leading digital archaeologist Professor Bernard Frischer.

Rome Reborn 4.0. Photo Flyover Zone.

 

The narrated tour in English, available as an app or online at Yorescape, digitally reconstructs Rome as it appeared at its peak in 320 AD, a decade before Emperor Constantine moved the capital of the Roman Empire to Constantinople.

The 3D rendering features a bird's eye view of more than 40 landmarks including the Colosseum, the Circus Maximus, the Mausoleum of Augustus, the Pantheon and the Baths of Caracalla.

Professor Frischer says the 'Flight over Ancient Rome' tour is designed for both academic study and virtual tourism, describing it as the “culmination of more than 27 years of historical research applied to the use of innovative digital tools”.

“We hope to make it easy and fun for people to learn about ancient Rome and its cultural heritage," Frischer told Italian news agency ANSA, adding that the virtual tour can help tourists prepare for their visit to the Eternal City as well as keep their memories alive once they return home.

Photo Rome Reborn 4.0 Flyover Zone

