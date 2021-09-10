Italy tightens covid Green Pass rules for schools and parents

Parents in Italy now required to show Green Pass to enter schools.

The Italian government has approved a decree expanding the covid Green Pass rules for the country's schools as the new academic year is set to begin.

Under the new regulations, the Green Pass will be required by all adults who enter schools, including parents, as well as catering and cleaning staff.

Italy's Green Pass - a digital or paper certificate showing that people have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from covid-19 - is already required by teachers and staff of schools and universities, as well as third level students.

The Green Pass will not be required by school children.

The Green Pass measures will remain in force in kindergartens, schools and universities until 31 December, when Italy's covid state of emergency expires.

Extending the Green Pass requirements to parents will "create an enormous problem for schools," said Antonello Giannelli, president of the national association of school principals, who said the move will lead to queues forming outside and inside schools, resulting in the risk of crowds forming.

Italy continues to expand the scope of the Green Pass which is required for indoor dining in restaurants, long-distance travel, and a host of cultural and leisure activities.

The move to extend the Green Pass comes amid the government's plans to begin giving the third dose of the covid vaccine to people considered most at risk, such as cancer patients and transplant recipients, later this month.

More than 80 per cent of the Italian population over the age of 12 has now had at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine.

Details about the Green Pass can be found - in Italian - on the Certificazione Verde website while for official information about the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

Photo credit: Stefano Guidi / Shutterstock.com.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75543
Previous article The tragic life and death of Beatrice Cenci

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy to start giving third dose of covid vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to start giving third dose of covid vaccine

Covid: 80 per cent of Italy's population has had at least one dose of vaccine
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid: 80 per cent of Italy's population has had at least one dose of vaccine

Italy set to require covid Green Pass in workplace
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy set to require covid Green Pass in workplace

Italy's deputy health minister says mandatory covid vaccinations must be 'last resort'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's deputy health minister says mandatory covid vaccinations must be 'last resort'

Italy Green Pass protest leader detained in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass protest leader detained in Rome

Covid-19 Italy: Drone to check body temperatures at beach near Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 Italy: Drone to check body temperatures at beach near Rome

Italy PM says yes to compulsory covid vaccinations and third dose
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy PM says yes to compulsory covid vaccinations and third dose

Can tourists still travel to Italy from the US?
Coronavirus in Italy

Can tourists still travel to Italy from the US?

Italy Green Pass protests flop at train stations
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass protests flop at train stations

Italy steps up security in train stations for No Green Pass protests
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy steps up security in train stations for No Green Pass protests

Italy's new Green Pass rules for schools, universities and transport
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's new Green Pass rules for schools, universities and transport

Italy Green Pass protesters vow to block trains
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass protesters vow to block trains

Italy Green Pass protesters attack journalists
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy Green Pass protesters attack journalists

Italy scraps covid-19 quarantine for vaccinated travellers from UK
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy scraps covid-19 quarantine for vaccinated travellers from UK

Where do I need to show the Green Pass in Italy?
Coronavirus in Italy

Where do I need to show the Green Pass in Italy?