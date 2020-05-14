Italy approves €55 billion stimulus package

Italy to grant temporary status to undocumented migrants, especially in agricultural sector.

The Italian government has approved a €55 billion stimulus package to tackle the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis by helping Italy's hard-hit businesses and struggling families, reports news agency ANSA.

Flanked by government ministers, Italian premier Giuseppe Conte announced the decree - which takes immediate effect - during a press conference at Palazzo Chigi late on 13 May.

Stating that he was "aware that the country is in great difficulty," Conte said the decree "provides the prerequisites so that this phase of reopening can immediately offer the prospect of an economic and social recovery."

The stimulus package comprises grants and tax breaks for businesses, temporarily freezing corporate tax for all companies with an annual turnover below €250 million and providing non-repayable aid of up to €40,000 to small businesses.

      Read also:

The decree also allocated €25.6 billion to help employees and the self-employed, including additional funding for temporary layoff schemes; €3.2 billion for the health care system; €1.4 billion for schools, universities and research; and €1.2 billion for the food and agricultural sector.

The package also provides incentives for the devastated tourism and hospitality sectors, unemployment benefits, and support for low-income families, including a €500 holiday grant and subsidies for childcare.

Undocumented migrants

The decree will also allow undocumented migrants to obtain work permits to enable them to be hired as farm labourers or carers.

This is expected to have a particular impact on the agricultural sector where the exploitation of migrants is rampant, with many working under the illegal gang-master system.

The move will regularise hundreds of thousands of "invisible" workers, giving them access to healthcare, and was pushed through by agriculture minister Teresa Bellanova, who left school to work in the fields at the age of 14.

Announcing the measure during the live broadcast, Bellanova was moved to tears, stating: "From today the invisibles will be less invisible."
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70532
Previous article Rome prepares for the 2022 Ryder Cup

RELATED ARTICLES

Italian army cleans Rome churches
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian army cleans Rome churches

Coronavirus: Italy considers further lifting of restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy considers further lifting of restrictions

Italy: bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen from 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: bars, restaurants and hairdressers can reopen from 18 May

Italians will go on summer holidays says Conte
Coronavirus in Italy

Italians will go on summer holidays says Conte

Dos and don'ts of Phase 2 in Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Dos and don'ts of Phase 2 in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy to lift public Mass ban on 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy to lift public Mass ban on 18 May

Italian premier: we will go on summer holidays - with caution
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian premier: we will go on summer holidays - with caution

Rome: traffic jams as McDonald's reopens
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: traffic jams as McDonald's reopens

Covid-19: How to travel safely in Italy on public transport
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: How to travel safely in Italy on public transport

Tourism in Italy: 40,000 companies and 184,000 jobs at risk
Coronavirus in Italy

Tourism in Italy: 40,000 companies and 184,000 jobs at risk

Fox cub found gravely injured in Rome park
Coronavirus in Italy

Fox cub found gravely injured in Rome park

Vatican: Swiss Guards wear masks for first time
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican: Swiss Guards wear masks for first time

Coronavirus: Italy enters Phase Two: all you need to know
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus: Italy enters Phase Two: all you need to know

Rome bids slow farewell to sounds of lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome bids slow farewell to sounds of lockdown

Italy: half students in school, half at home
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: half students in school, half at home