Rome reopens rose garden

Roseto Comunale will be open to the public for one month.

Rome's rose garden, or Roseto Comunale, reopened on 16 May and will be open to the public until 14 June, the city has announced.

However strict rules will apply to those visiting the rose garden, located on the eastern slope of the Aventine hill, as part of Italy's regulations to contain the spread of covid-19.

The garden normally opens on 21 April for Rome's birthday - Natale di Roma - but this year its gates remained locked due to the coronavirus crisis.

The garden's Premio Rosa, an annual competition to award Rome's most beautiful rose, was cancelled however.

The garden will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 08.30 to 19.30, until 14 June.

For full details see Roma Capitale website

Photos by JurateBuiviene / Shutterstock.com

Rome reopens rose garden

