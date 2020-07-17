Covid-19: Italy extends travel ban to Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo

Italy adds three more countries to travel ban list.

Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo have been added to the list of countries banned from entering Italy due to the covid-19 crisis, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The move, which bans road, rail and air travel from the three countries, was announced by Italy's health minister Roberto Speranza on 16 July.

There are now 16 countries on the travel ban list, first issued on 9 July, which Italy considers as posing an 'elevated risk' of covid-19 contagion.

The updated list now includes: Armenia, Bahrein, Bangladesh, Brasil, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Chile, Dominican Republic, Kosovo, Kuwait, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Oman, Panama, Peru, and Serbia.

Speranza said that Italy would update this list "constantly," adding that the 14-day quarantine remains in place for all arrivals from extra-European countries.

Who can travel to Italy right now?

On 3 June Italy reopened to tourists from the EU and the Schengen Area, allowing unrestricted travel after months of lockdown, however travel restrictions remain in place for visitors from most countries outside Europe, including the US.

On 1 July the EU reopened its borders to travellers from a list of "safe countries" whose citizens now have quarantine-free access to the EU: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Montenegro, Morocco, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Covid-19 in Italy

On 16 July Italy registered 230 new cases of covid-19 in 24 hours, and 20 deaths, raising the total death toll to over 35,000, reports ANSA. For information about covid-19 in Italy see Italian health ministry website.
