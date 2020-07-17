Rome trash workers shot with air rifle

AMA workers shot with air gun while working in Rome suburb.

Two workers from Rome's trash collection service AMA were hit with pellets fired from an air rifle in the S. Basilio suburb of the capital, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

One of the AMA workers was hit in the arm, the other in the leg, in an attack that has been reported to the police. Doctors say the wounds will heal in 10 days.

The incident took place on Via Mechelli on the afternoon of 14 July, when an air rifle was fired from a building facing the bins which the AMA staff were emptying.

The attack has been described by AMA head Stefano Zaghis as an "absurd aggression" - against two workers "who were just doing their job" - and which "could have had far more dramatic consequences."

Photo Ama Roma