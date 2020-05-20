Alitalia to resume flights to New York and Spain

Italian flag carrier to restore New York and Spain flights from 2 June.

Alitalia is to resume its non-stop flights between Rome and New York, flights with Spain (Rome-Madrid and Rome-Barcelona) and direct connections between Milan and the south of Italy, from 2 June, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The move will see Alitalia increase its flight capacity by more than 36 per cent next month, operating 30 routes from 25 airports, of which 15 will be in Italy and 10 abroad.

The company says that it expects activity to grow to around 40 per cent of what was estimated before the start of the covid-19 pandemic for the third quarter of 2020, reports ANSA.

The airline said it has halved the passenger capacity inside its aircraft in order to comply with new regulation and social distancing guidelines, reports Reuters.

Earlier this month the Italian government announced plans to inject at least €3 billion into the loss-making carrier which is being nationalised following financial problems.

The move comes as countries discuss lifting travel restrictions and travel warnings, and Alitalia said it will increase its international and domestic flights in line with demand which is already showing signs of recovery.

The Italian government recently approved a decree allowing unrestricted travel to and from EU countries from 3 June.

Photo credit: Stefano Garau / Shutterstock.com

