Rome: Lucky few have Galleria Borghese all to themselves

Rome's Galleria Borghese welcomes 100 visitors on first day open after lockdown.

Galleria Borghese is one of Rome's most magnificent museums.

It is also one of the select few to have reopened following a lockdown that saw all of Italy's museums closed for more than two months due to the covid-19 emergency.

Home to the priceless collection of Cardinal Scipione Borghese, the gallery reopened to the public on 19 May and over the course of the day welcomed 100 visitors.

The museum's director Anna Coliva told Italian news agency ANSA that she interpreted the visits as "a sign of solidarity, a response to our appeal to stay with us."

"When I think of the American or Russian tycoons who paid very high amounts to enjoy the museum without crowds, it's a real privilege," smiled the director.

Galleria Borghese is open by reservation only, as per usual, and the timetable remains unchanged: Tues-Sun 09.00-19.00.

Visits will last a maximum of 120 minutes, for 80 people at a time, and visitors must wear masks and maintain social distancing measures.

"Reservations, which were previously used to optimise admissions as much as possible" - Coliva told ANSA - "are now used to keep them to a minimum."

This reduction in numbers however has the effect of offering visitors the unprecedented chance to admire the museum's treasures in complete tranquility.

Photo Galleria Borghese

Address Piazzale Scipione Borghese, 5, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

Piazzale Scipione Borghese, 5, 00197 Roma RM, Italy

