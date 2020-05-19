Rome's free outdoor film festival returns this summer

Cinema in Piazza film festival returns to Rome this summer.

2020 has already proved to be a profoundly challenging year for cultural events, particularly ones that involve large crowds, and particularly in Italy.

As event after event is cancelled due to the demanding coronavirus health regulations, one plucky Roman film festival is refusing to throw in the towel and is determined to carry on against the odds.

The festival's organisers are no stranger to overcoming obstacles, from political opposition to right-wing aggression, however covid-19 is likely their biggest challenge yet.

Led by president Valerio Carocci, Piccolo Cinema America is a Trastevere-based association comprising a band of young volunteer film enthusiasts.

For the last six years organisers have consistently punched above their weight to reel in some of the top names in Italian and international cinema as guests of their festival, from Paolo Sorrentino to Jeremy Irons, and screening a diverse range of movies in their original language.

The festival is best known for its Piazza di S. Cosimato venue in Trastevere but it also takes place in the Ostia coastal district and Casale della Cervelletta in Rome's eastern suburbs.

Reflecting its social conscience, Carocci says that the goal of this year's festival is to "combat social distancing while maintaining physical distancing."

This, he says, will be achieved by "scrupulously respecting all safety rules" as well as fostering a "cultural rebirth" post-lockdown and helping people recover a lost social life.

Another key change involves the festival moving forward from July to August, taking into account the fact that many Roman families will be unable to leave the city this summer due to financial difficulties caused by the crisis.

"Rome in August will never have been so beautiful," says Carocci.

More details coming soon.

General Info

Address Piazza di S. Cosimato, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

