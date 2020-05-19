Jim Dine interview with Wanted in Rome

Wanted in Rome put some questions to the celebrated US artist Jim Dine whose work is the focus of a major exhibition at Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome.

Interview by Marco Venturini



WIR: This retrospective at Pala Expo, whose installation you have overseen closely, showcases over 60 works from 1959 to 2016. Looking back over your career, were there any particular high and low points?

JD: I have been a lucky guy. This life in art has been rich and full of provocation and satisfaction. I was born a painter and that was and is a privilege.

You are one of the few foreign academicians at Rome's prestigious Accademia di S. Luca, along with the late Cy Twombly. What are your memories of Cy, Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns, all of whom had strong connections with the Eternal City?

I was honoured by Gianni Dessi to be made a member of the Accademia di S. Luca. As a very young man, I lived in the same city as De Kooning. That is a strong connection.PIC

You have spoken in the past of your appreciation of Italian artists including Burri, Giacometti and Morandi. Are there other Italian artists from the 20th century, or indeed previous centuries, whose work has influenced your own; and are there emerging Italian artists whose work you admire today?

I have been a close looker at the work of de Pisis. He was a wonderful painter.

You have a long association with Italy, and your work has had a major impact on Italian art. How has Italy influenced you personally and how would you describe your relationship with Rome?

Since I was just in my 20s Europe has been my spiritual home.

What do you think of the general international political situation and the role of Europe on the world stage?

I try not to think of the vile Trump inspired political situation in the US. Also I despise the way he has willy-nilly set out to ruin the world.

The Jim Dine exhibition is at Palazzo delle Esposizioni, Via Nazionale 194, until 2 June. For full details see website.

This interview - published in the March 2020 edition of Wanted in Rome magazine - was conducted before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the closure of Italy's museums on 8 March. Palazzo delle Esposizioni reopened on 19 May and the Dine show can be visited until 2 June.

General Info

Address Via Nazionale, 194, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Jim Dine interview with Wanted in Rome

Via Nazionale, 194, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's free outdoor film festival returns this summer
Culture

Rome's free outdoor film festival returns this summer

Rome opera house cancels summer season at Baths of Caracalla
Culture

Rome opera house cancels summer season at Baths of Caracalla

Vatican restores Raphael paintings lost for 500 years
Culture

Vatican restores Raphael paintings lost for 500 years

Rome to reopen world's greatest Raphael show
Culture

Rome to reopen world's greatest Raphael show

Rome museums reopen after lockdown
Culture

Rome museums reopen after lockdown

Rome museums get ready to reopen
Culture

Rome museums get ready to reopen

Opera in Italy to relaunch with open-air shows in Rome park
Culture

Opera in Italy to relaunch with open-air shows in Rome park

Rome: Keats-Shelley House launches digital archive
Culture

Rome: Keats-Shelley House launches digital archive

The Colosseum looks to the post covid-19 era
Culture

The Colosseum looks to the post covid-19 era

Vatican Museums prepare to reopen soon
Culture

Vatican Museums prepare to reopen soon

Raphael frescoes go digital in Rome
Culture

Raphael frescoes go digital in Rome

Rome Auditorium lights up with Italian flag
Culture

Rome Auditorium lights up with Italian flag

The Great Beauty: Pappano conducts orchestra in lockdown
Culture

The Great Beauty: Pappano conducts orchestra in lockdown

Rome opera house's digital season
Culture

Rome opera house's digital season

Italy calls for global renaissance through culture

Italy calls for global renaissance through culture