Jim Dine interview with Wanted in Rome

Wanted in Rome put some questions to the celebrated US artist Jim Dine whose work is the focus of a major exhibition at Palazzo delle Esposizioni in Rome.

Interview by Marco Venturini

: I have been a lucky guy. This life in art has been rich and full of provocation and satisfaction. I was born a painter and that was and is a privilege.I was honoured by Gianni Dessi to be made a member of the Accademia di S. Luca. As a very young man, I lived in the same city as De Kooning. That is a strong connection.PICI have been a close looker at the work of de Pisis. He was a wonderful painter.Since I was just in my 20s Europe has been my spiritual home. I try not to think of the vile Trump inspired political situation in the US. Also I despise the way he has willy-nilly set out to ruin the world.

The Jim Dine exhibition is at Palazzo delle Esposizioni, Via Nazionale 194, until 2 June. For full details see website.

This interview - published in the March 2020 edition of Wanted in Rome magazine - was conducted before the coronavirus pandemic resulted in the closure of Italy's museums on 8 March. Palazzo delle Esposizioni reopened on 19 May and the Dine show can be visited until 2 June.