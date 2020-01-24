Rome's Palazzo delle Esposizioni pays tribute to Jim Dine, the American exponent of Pop art and the Neo-Dada movement, with an exhibition of around 80 works created between 1959 and 2016.
The show also includes the works donated to the Centre George Pompidou by Dine who was elected as an academician by Rome's prestigious Accademia Nazionale di S. Luca in 2018.
For full details of the exhibition, which takes place from 11 February until 2 June, see Palazzo delle Esposizioni website.
General Info
Address Via Nazionale, 194, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
View on Map
Jim Dine exhibition in Rome
Via Nazionale, 194, 00184 Roma RM, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
British Institutes Roma Salario is looking for qualified ESL teachers to join our team for an immediate start. If you’re experienced in teaching YL (ages 6-14) and Cambridge Prepa...
Tour Leader English and/or German
We are looking for either a German and/or English speaking tour leader to accompany small groups around the city on Golf Cart requirements: You must be fun, outgoing and friendly...
Looking for apartments for expats!!
We are currently looking for elegant homes for expat families arriving over the next few months. If you have remodeled properties in strategic locations in Rome, please contact me...
Villa with pool on the Cassia!! AVAILABLE: IMMEDIATELY
Via Cassia - We have a delightful 2-bedroom villa renting just inside the GRA in a gated community with another 4 villas. It is nestled in a 2000m2 park with olive trees and a spo...