Jim Dine exhibition in Rome

Rome's Palazzo delle Esposizioni pays tribute to Jim Dine, the American exponent of Pop art and the Neo-Dada movement, with an exhibition of around 80 works created between 1959 and 2016.

The show also includes the works donated to the Centre George Pompidou by Dine who was elected as an academician by Rome's prestigious Accademia Nazionale di S. Luca in 2018.

For full details of the exhibition, which takes place from 11 February until 2 June, see Palazzo delle Esposizioni website.