Pantheon to live stream Pentecost Mass behind closed doors

The Pantheon has confirmed that it will be live-streaming the Pentecost Mass but not the traditional rose petal ceremony, which has been cancelled due to the covid-19 crisis. However the Pantheon says that during the broadcast on 31 May the magic of past editions of the spectacle will be recalled through interviews, photographs and video footage. For full details see Pantheon website.

