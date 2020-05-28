Pantheon to live stream Pentecost Mass behind closed doors
The Pantheon has confirmed that it will be live-streaming the Pentecost Mass but not the traditional rose petal ceremony, which has been cancelled due to the covid-19 crisis. However the Pantheon says that during the broadcast on 31 May the magic of past editions of the spectacle will be recalled through interviews, photographs and video footage. For full details see Pantheon website.
General Info
Address Pantheon, Piazza della Rotonda, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
Pantheon to live stream Pentecost Mass behind closed doors
Pantheon, Piazza della Rotonda, Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
