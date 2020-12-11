Rome's Irish College streams Christmas carols

Christmas carols at the Irish College will be virtual this year.

Each year the Pontifical Irish College in Rome holds an Advent Liturgy followed by Christmas carols, a nostalgic event firmly established among Rome's international community and Italian friends of Ireland.

This year, due to Italy's covid-19 regulations, the occasion wil be streamed online, via Youtube at 18.00 on Friday 11 December.

For those watching from Ireland the event will begin streaming at 17.00. For more details see Irish College website.
