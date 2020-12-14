Rome's S. Cecilia streams John Eliot Gardiner concert

The concert with John Eliot Gardiner conducting the S. Cecilia orchestra went ahead online on 11 Dec at 19.30.

The music is by Rossini (The Thieving Magpie), Mozart (piano concerto no 17) and Mendelssohn (symphony no 4, the so called Italian symphony). The pianist is Piotr Anderszewski.

Listeners can access the concert on Idagio or via the S. Cecilia website.

Idagio.com is an on-line concert platform, available for musicians, ensembles and orchestras to reach worldwide audiences for a small fee.

Each concert costs €9.90. The concerts are streamed live and are then available for another 24 hours after the initial broadcast.

The platform also provides a variety of interactive features available to the musicians such as introductions to the concert and reflections and chats with the audience afterwards in what is called a Virtual Green Room.

Idagio launched its new online ticketing pay-per-view platform in May this year. Almost all the revenue from the ticket sales (80 per cent) goes to the artists.

The S. Cecilia website also provides back concerts on demand, such as Mozart Vibes which was first streamed on 27 Nov.
