Rome: Bach's Christmas Oratorio streamed by S. Cecilia

S. Cecilia continues its digital concert series on idagio.com/live with Bach's Christmas Oratorio, cantatas I, II and III on 18 December.

The concert is conducted by Trevor Pinnock with the S. Cecilia Orchestra and chorus, Katharina Konradi soprano, Catriona Morison mezzo-soprano, Stuart Jackson tenor and Luca Pisaroni bass.

The oratorio was written for Christmas 1735 but was not performed again until 1857. It is in six parts, with each part to be performed on one of the days of the Christmas festivities, but is usually performed in two sections.



Tickets are available on The first part covers the birth of Jesus, the second the annunciation of the shepherds and the third the adoration of the shepherds.Tickets are available on Idagio.com , an on-line concert platform for musicians, ensembles and orchestras. The concerts are streamed live and are then available for another 24 hours after the initial broadcast.