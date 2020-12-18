Rome: Bach's Christmas Oratorio streamed by S. Cecilia

S. Cecilia continues its digital concert series on idagio.com/live with Bach's Christmas Oratorio, cantatas I, II and III on 18 December.

The concert is conducted by Trevor Pinnock with the S. Cecilia Orchestra and chorus, Katharina Konradi soprano, Catriona Morison mezzo-soprano, Stuart Jackson tenor and Luca Pisaroni bass.

The oratorio was written for Christmas 1735 but was not performed again until 1857. It is in six parts, with each part to be performed on one of the days of the Christmas festivities, but is usually performed in two sections.

The first part covers the birth of Jesus, the second the annunciation of the shepherds and the third the adoration of the shepherds.
Tickets are available on Idagio.com, an on-line concert platform for musicians, ensembles and orchestras. The concerts are streamed live and are then available for another 24 hours after the initial broadcast.

The platform also allows the musicians to introduce themselves and their music. Idagio launched its new online ticketing pay-per-view platform in May this year.
Almost all the revenue from the ticket sales (80 per cent) goes to the artists. Tickets cost €9.90 per concert.
Previous concerts in the S. Cecilia digital season are available on the S. Cecilia website.

