Villa Gregoriana: waterfalls and woods in Tivoli

Villa Gregoriana is a beautiful natural park about an hour from Rome.

Located in a panoramic spot at the foot of the Roman acropolis in Tivoli , this beautiful park boasts an immense natural, historical and archaeological heritage.

The ceaseless work of nature and man has contributed to the creation of a wonderful landscape, featuring a combination of natural and artificial waterfalls, ravines, gorges – a source of inspiration for poets and artists – and fascinating walks through luxuriant vegetation.

The Villa Gregoriana Park covers the two sides of a deep chasm, where the river Aniene cascades down for over 100 metres to the Roman countryside beneath.

The park is unique, providing a perfect interpretation of the sublime aesthetics so beloved of the Romantic movement. Nature and artifice are so seductively interwoven here that the park provided the main subject for 19th-century paintings and drawings of Tivoli, which became an essential stop on the Grand Tour.

Tivoli, tel. (0039) 0774332650

E-mail: faigregoriana@fondoambiente.it

Visitors are advised to wear shoes with rubber soles for the tour, since the paths are uneven at a number of points, and the rocks and steps can be slippery.

Opening hours

From April to October, open from Tuesday to Sunday, all day from 10.00-18.30.

In March, November and December open from Tuesday to Sunday, all day from 10.00-16.00.

Last entry: an hour before the Park closes in the evening.

Open all public holidays that fall on a Monday.

How to get there

By car from Rome: Take the Tivoli or Castel Madama exits from the Roma-L'Aquila A24 motorway and follow the signs for Tivoli, Villa Gregoriana.

By train from Rome: leave from Tiburtina Station and get off at Tivoli.

By coach from Rome: leave from Ponte Mammolo or Tiburtina Station and get off at Tivoli.

Tickets

Adults: €6

Families: €15

Children (4-14 years): €

Reduced ticket for students and residents in Tivoli: €2.50

FAI and National Trust members: free entrance

2 adults and 2 children (4-14 years old). From third child free entrance.

Ticket prices may be increased during events .

Access to FAI Properties open to the public is free for visitors with disabilities upon presentation of the ANMIC card – Italian Disabled Civilians' Association.

Visit difficulties for disabled people. Please contact the Property for more information.

Guided tours

Guided tours for groups (advance booking required).

Fun tours and entertainment for families.

Tel. (0039) 0774332650

Services

Bookshop

Parking

Car parking and bus stop nearby

Guided tours available on prior request

Station

Tivoli train station just 300 metres away

Workshops for children

Exhibitions, events and entertainment for adults and children

Facilities for babies – Changing table/bottle heater

Dogs on the lead admitted to the Park

