What to do in Rome in June 2020

June in Rome normally sees the capital's many outdoor festivals kick off for the summer. Sadly this is not the case in 2020, due to covid-19, however June does mark the reopening of the city's museums and several major exhibitions. We list here some of the best things to do and places to go in June as the Eternal City begins its road to recovery, with a tip for each day of the month.

1 June. Today is the day that the Colosseum reopens but book your visit in advance.

2 June. Look to the skies as the Frecce Tricolori fly over Rome for Festa della Repubblica.

3 June. The Raphael blockbuster reopens at Scuderie del Quirinale. Book in advance.

Raphael at Scuderie del Quirinale

4 June. See the Secret Impressionists show at Palazzo Bonaparte before it closes.

5 June. Go for an early evening bike ride on the Appia Antica outside the city walls.

6 June. Enjoy the crowd-free Capitoline Museums but book your trip in advance.

Capitoline Museums have reopened

7 June. Impress your friends with a tour of S. Ignazio church and its optical illusions.

8 June. Explore Italy's modern art collection at GNAM near Villa Borghese.

9 June. Book your visit to see the extended Canova show at Palazzo Braschi.

Rome's rose garden is open for a limited time this year.

10 June. Don't miss a trip to Rome's rose garden before it closes on 14 June.

11 June. Catch a spectacular view over Rome from the Fontanone on the Gianicolo.

12 June. Marvel at ancient Greek and Roman art at Palazzo Massimo alle Terme.

Book in advance to visit Bioparco di Roma

13 June. Take the kids to see the animals at the Bioparco but book in advance.

14 June. Head out of town to see the beautiful water gardens of Villa d'Este in Tivoli.

15 June. Gaze at a long-lost Rembrandt at Galleria Corsini by booking visit.

Giardino degli Aranci is always a winner

16 June. There is no better place for sunsets than the Giardino degli Aranci.

17 June. Visit the Botanic Garden to enjoy the peace and tropical plants.

18 June. Pay your respects to Sergio Leone at the Ara Pacis show.

Beaches will be different this year due to social distancing so check for availability before going.

19 June. Enjoy one of Lazio's blue flag beaches for a relaxing day by the sea.

20 June. See the exhibition by celebrated US artist Jim Dine at Pala Expo.

21 June. Visit the majestic Odescalchi Castle in Bracciano but check for opening times first.

Castello Odescalchi overlooking Lake Bracciano.

22 June. Stock up on summer reading at the Anglo American Bookshop.

23 June. See images by legendary photographer Elliot Erwitt at WeGil.

24 June. Meet a friend and take a leisurely cycle along the banks of the Tiber.

Take a cycle along the river Tiber

25 June. Visit one of Rome's beautiful parks to enjoy some fresh air and a walk in nature.

26 June. Reserve your visit to Galleria Doria Pamphilj and see works by Caravaggio and Velázquez.

Galleria Doria Pamphilj. Photo: Isogood_patrick / Shutterstock.com.

27 June. Take a spin around the historic centre on a new Helbiz electric scooter.

28 June. Book your trip to the Keats-Shelley Museum at the Spanish Steps.

Take a trip out to Ostia Antica but check visiting details in advance.

29 June. Pass the day exploring Ostia Antica and its rich history.

30 June. Visit the Vatican Museums but make sure to reserve in advance.