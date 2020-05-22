Rome: Doria Pamphilj Gallery reopens after lockdown

Doria Pamphilj Gallery in Rome to open by reservation only.

Rome's Doria Pamphilj Gallery and its priceless art collection reopens to the public on 30 May after a closure of more than two months due to the covid-19 crisis.

Visitors must book in advance by emailing info@dopart.it or by calling 066797323.

The 17th-century Doria Pamphilj palace houses one of the world's most important private art collections, containing works by masters such as Bernini, Caravaggio, Raphael, Titian and Velàzquez.

The gallery promises a "pleasant and safe experience" with visitors being able to enjoy the "unique opportunity" of touring the palace's treasures minus the crowds.

The palazzo is located on Via del Corso, near Piazza Venezia, in the heart of Rome. For more details see website.