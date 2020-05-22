Rome cancels 2020 Roma Summer Fest

Rome summer music festival at auditorium moves to 2021.

The 2020 edition of Roma Summer Fest, Rome's annual programme of live concerts at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, has been cancelled, organisers have announced.

The widely-expected move - due to health regulations in relation to the covid-19 emergency - will see this year's festival programme move to 2021, according to the Fondazione Musica per Roma.

All information regarding purchased tickets and concert programming will be communicated via the auditorium's website and social media channels in the coming weeks.

The cancellation of Roma Summer Fest, which included a concert by The Pixies and Paul Weller, follows news that the 2020 editions of Rock in Roma and summer opera season at the Baths of Caracalla have also been called off.