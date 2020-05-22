Rome cancels 2020 Roma Summer Fest

Rome summer music festival at auditorium moves to 2021.

The 2020 edition of Roma Summer Fest, Rome's annual programme of live concerts at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, has been cancelled, organisers have announced.

The widely-expected move - due to health regulations in relation to the covid-19 emergency - will see this year's festival programme move to 2021, according to the Fondazione Musica per Roma.

      Read also:

All information regarding purchased tickets and concert programming will be communicated via the auditorium's website and social media channels in the coming weeks.

The cancellation of Roma Summer Fest, which included a concert by The Pixies and Paul Weller, follows news that the 2020 editions of Rock in Roma and summer opera season at the Baths of Caracalla have also been called off.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome cancels 2020 Roma Summer Fest

Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Roman Holiday: Rome mayor invites Italians to vacation in capital
Coronavirus in Italy

Roman Holiday: Rome mayor invites Italians to vacation in capital

Italy to reopen all airports from 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to reopen all airports from 3 June

Lazio beaches back in business from 29 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Lazio beaches back in business from 29 May

Rome cancels Rock in Roma music festival
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome cancels Rock in Roma music festival

Italy ready to welcome tourists this summer
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy ready to welcome tourists this summer

Rome sidewalks carry social distance warnings
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome sidewalks carry social distance warnings

Italy reopens for business after lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens for business after lockdown

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to allow travel to and from abroad from 3 June

Siena cancels Palio horse race
Coronavirus in Italy

Siena cancels Palio horse race

Vatican to reopen St Peter's Basilica on 18 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican to reopen St Peter's Basilica on 18 May

Italy's beaches will be open but with strict rules
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's beaches will be open but with strict rules

Italy: new rules for hairdressers, barbers and beauticians
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: new rules for hairdressers, barbers and beauticians

Italy says no to EU tourist corridors this summer
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy says no to EU tourist corridors this summer

Italy approves €55 billion stimulus package
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy approves €55 billion stimulus package

Italian army cleans Rome churches
Coronavirus in Italy

Italian army cleans Rome churches