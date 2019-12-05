Paul Weller concert in Rome

Roma Summer Fest 2020: Paul Weller in Rome.

24 July. English singer-songwriter Paul Weller performs in Rome as part of the 2020 Roma Summer Fest with an open-air concert on 24 July.

Weller became famous in the 1970s with The Jam and later The Style Council before launching a successful solo career in 1991.

Known as the “Modfather”, Weller has had commercial success with hits such as You Do Something To Me, Sunflower and The Changingman.

For concert details see Auditorium Parco della Musica Facebook page.

General Info

Address Via Pietro de Coubertin, 30, 00196 Roma RM, Italy

