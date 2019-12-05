Movies in English in Rome cinemas 5-11 December
Rome cinemas showing movies in their original English language versions from 5-11 December 2019. 

THE GOOD LIAR

Consummate con man Roy Courtnay has set his sights on his latest mark: the recently widowed Betty McLeish, worth millions. But this time, what should have been a simple swindle escalates into a cat-and-mouse game with the ultimate stakes. Directed by Bill Condon, starring Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen,
Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24-26, tel. 064821082. Daily 16.00, 18.00, 19.40, 21.40. To check daily times see website. 18.10, 22.15.

KNIVES OUT

A detective investigates the death of a patriarch of an eccentric, combative family. Directed by Rian Johnson, starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas.
Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 20.15, 22.15.
Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 16.30, 19.00, 21.30.
Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 17.15, 19.45.

A RAINY DAY IN NEW YORK

A young couple arrive in New York for a weekend where they are met with bad weather and a series of adventures and misadventures. Directed by Woody Allen, starring Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning.
Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 21.00, 22.30. 7-8 Dec ONLY 12.15, 14.15, 21.00.
Nuovo Olimpia, Via in Lucina 16, tel. 066861068. Daily 15.45, 18.30, 20.25, 22.30.
Intrastevere, Vicolo Moroni 3, tel. 065884230. Daily 16.00, 18.00, 20.00, 22.00.
Giulio Cesare, Via Giulio Cesare 229, tel. 0688801283. Daily 19.15, 21.00.

THE TWO POPES

Behind Vatican walls, the conservative Pope Benedict and the liberal future Pope Francis must find common ground to forge a new path for the Catholic Church. Directed by Fernando Meirelles, starring Jonathan Pryce and Anthony Hopkins.
Giulio Cesare, Via Giulio Cesare 229, tel. 0688801283. From 2 Dec 15.30, 18.00, 20.15, 22.30.
Quattro Fontane, Via delle Quattro Fontane 23, tel. 0688801283. Daily 15.15, 17.00, 22.30.

FROZEN

Lux, Via Massaciuccoli 31, tel. 0686391361. Daily 16.30. 7-8 Dec ONLY 12.30, 14.30, 16.30.
Barberini, Piazza Barberini 24-26, tel. 064821082. Daily 16.00, 18.00, 19.40, 21.40. To check daily times see website.

JOKER

A gritty character study of Arthur Fleck, a man disregarded by society. Directed by Todd Phillips, starring Joaquin Phoenix, Robert De Niro. Admission over 18s.
Cinema dei Piccoli, Viale della Pineta 15 (Villa Borghese), tel. 068553485. 5 Dec 22.00. 6-8 Dec 21.40. 9-11 Dec 21.10. 

