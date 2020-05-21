Florence reopens Duomo after lockdown

New social distancing technology for visitors to the Duomo in Florence.

Florence's Duomo, the city's Cathedral of S. Maria del Fiore, reopens to the public on 22 May following a closure of more than two months due to Italy's covid-19 emergency.

Visitors to the cathedral complex will be equipped with a new social distancing device in the form of a high-tech necklace that beeps, vibrates and flashes when people come within two metres of each other.

There is no cost for the gadget which will be disinfected between usage.

Visits to the Duomo are also free of charge - until the end of May - with online booking mandatory.

Visitors will have access to the cathedral, baptistery, Giotto's bell tower and the Museo dell'Opera del Duomo, while those who wish to visit Brunelleschi's cupola will have to wait until 18 June.

Timothy Verdon, director of the Duomo Museum, said the cathedral is the first in the world to employ the device in a museum context, adding that visitor numbers will be reduced in line with Italy's social distancing measures.

Florence also reopened the Boboli Gardens on 21 May, with Palazzo Pitti reopening on 28 May and the Uffizi on 3 June, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Sky Arte celebrates Brunelleschi's Dome

Brunelleschi's dome

The reopening of the Duomo comes in the same year that Florence marks the 600th anniversary since construction work began on Brunelleschi’s cupola, a landmark which has dominated the skyline of the Tuscan capital for six centuries.

In 1418 the ingenious design for the dome was awarded to 41-year-old Florentine architect, engineer and goldsmith Filippo Brunelleschi, who is considered a founding father of Renaissance architecture, and work began two years later.

The cupola remains the world's largest brick dome ever built, with an outer diameter of 54.8 metres and an inner one of 45.5 metres.

Ahead of its scheduled reopening to the public on 18 June, Sky Arte is marking the anniversary with a special two-part documentary, which concludes on 21 May at 21.15, reports Artribune.

General Info

Address Piazza del Duomo, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy

View on Map

Florence reopens Duomo after lockdown

Piazza del Duomo, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70615
Previous article Roman Holiday: Rome mayor invites Italians to vacation in capital

RELATED ARTICLES

All you need to know about Historic Florentine Football
Florence local English news

All you need to know about Historic Florentine Football

Italy: Uffizi Gallery has fun with TikTok
Florence local English news

Italy: Uffizi Gallery has fun with TikTok

Italy: major bridge collapses in Tuscany
Florence local English news

Italy: major bridge collapses in Tuscany

Drone footage of a deserted Florence in lockdown
Florence

Drone footage of a deserted Florence in lockdown

Florence to open Michelangelo's Secret Room
Florence

Florence to open Michelangelo's Secret Room

Florence celebrates 600 years of Brunelleschi's Dome
Florence

Florence celebrates 600 years of Brunelleschi's Dome

Florence: tourist writes name on Ponte Vecchio
Florence

Florence: tourist writes name on Ponte Vecchio

Florence: how to visit 72 museums in 72 hours
Florence

Florence: how to visit 72 museums in 72 hours

Florence: Guns N' Roses come to Italy in 2020
Florence

Florence: Guns N' Roses come to Italy in 2020

Florence Baptistery doors reunited after 30 years
Florence

Florence Baptistery doors reunited after 30 years

Christmas in Florence: Best Things To Do
Florence

Christmas in Florence: Best Things To Do

Donate a tree to Florence and dedicate it to your loved one
Florence

Donate a tree to Florence and dedicate it to your loved one

Florence on alert as river Arno rises to highest levels in 20 years
Florence

Florence on alert as river Arno rises to highest levels in 20 years

Florence to raise tourist tax
Florence

Florence to raise tourist tax

Knox and Sollecito face retrial in Florence
Florence

Knox and Sollecito face retrial in Florence