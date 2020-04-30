Italy: Uffizi Gallery has fun with TikTok

Florence museum merges zany humour with masterpieces on TikTok. 

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence, currently closed like all museums in Italy due to the covid-19 pandemic, has added the video-sharing platform TikTok to its impressive network of social media channels.

The Gallerie degli Uffizi is now attempting to attract the youngest art fans through a mixture of great masterpieces and wacky humour.

The Uffizi is best known for its Instagram page, which is nearing half a million followers, while its foray into Facebook last month saw it clock up 18,000 fans in a single day.

      Read also:

TikTok is built around videos lasting just 15 seconds, with the app used by over half a billion users in the world, 65 per cent of whom are aged under 18.

"Just as a newspaper is not complete without the cartoon and the caricature on the first page, so also a museum can embrace humour" - says Uffizi director Eike Schmidt, who added that the app brings the collection to a new audience and allows people to look at the works in a "different and light-hearted way."

Separately, Schmidt said that the Uffizi Gallery was ready to reopen on 18 May, "with caution and without a party", as part of Phase Two in Italy's coronavirus emergency.

Photo AgCult

Italy: Uffizi Gallery has fun with TikTok

Piazzale degli Uffizi, 6, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
