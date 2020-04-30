Rome to reopen Ciampino airport as Italy eases lockdown

Florence airport to reopen in addition to Ciampino.

Rome's second airport, Ciampino, is to reopen on Monday 4 May as Italy enters Phase Two of the coronavirus emergency.

The airport, home to several low-cost airlines most notably Ryanair, has been closed since 12 March, two days after the nationwide lockdown came into effect.

      Read also:

Ciampino will reopen together with the Peretola airport in Florence, following an order signed jointly by Italy's minsters for transport and health.

Both airports will resume full operations from 4 May "to meet the increased traffic needs and at the same time allow the testing of a covid-19 screening system", according to a statement released by Italy's transport ministry.

General Info

Address 00178 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Rome to reopen Ciampino airport as Italy eases lockdown

00178 Rome, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70384
Previous article Italy: Uffizi Gallery has fun with TikTok

RELATED ARTICLES

Giglio Island: lily of the Tuscan islands
Blog

Giglio Island: lily of the Tuscan islands

Life is beautiful in Arezzo
Articles

Life is beautiful in Arezzo

How to get to Pompeii from Rome and back
Travel

How to get to Pompeii from Rome and back

What it's like flying out from Rome during the Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel

What it's like flying out from Rome during the Coronavirus Pandemic

The US State Department recalls US citizens abroad
Travel

The US State Department recalls US citizens abroad

Rome shuts down Ciampino airport and Terminal 1 at Fiumicino
Travel

Rome shuts down Ciampino airport and Terminal 1 at Fiumicino

UK warns Brits not to travel to Italy
Travel

UK warns Brits not to travel to Italy

Coronavirus: Rome airports screen departing passengers
Travel

Coronavirus: Rome airports screen departing passengers

Coronavirus: UK travel advice for Italy
Travel

Coronavirus: UK travel advice for Italy

Coronavirus: US quarantine for travellers from Italy
Travel

Coronavirus: US quarantine for travellers from Italy

In Rome, life goes on
Travel

In Rome, life goes on

Why now is a great time to visit Rome
Travel

Why now is a great time to visit Rome

Lake Bolsena: beautiful day trip from Rome
Travel

Lake Bolsena: beautiful day trip from Rome

Coronavirus: Alitalia plane grounded in Mauritius
Travel

Coronavirus: Alitalia plane grounded in Mauritius

Rome airport shields tourists from illegal taxis
Travel

Rome airport shields tourists from illegal taxis