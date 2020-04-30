Rome to reopen Ciampino airport as Italy eases lockdown
Florence airport to reopen in addition to Ciampino.
Rome's second airport, Ciampino, is to reopen on Monday 4 May as Italy enters Phase Two of the coronavirus emergency.
The airport, home to several low-cost airlines most notably Ryanair, has been closed since 12 March, two days after the nationwide lockdown came into effect.
Ciampino will reopen together with the Peretola airport in Florence, following an order signed jointly by Italy's minsters for transport and health.
Both airports will resume full operations from 4 May "to meet the increased traffic needs and at the same time allow the testing of a covid-19 screening system", according to a statement released by Italy's transport ministry.
