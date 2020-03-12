Rome shuts down Ciampino airport and Terminal 1 at Fiumicino

Rome closes Ciampino airport as Italy goes into total shutdown.

Italy has shut down Rome's Ciampino airport, home to several low-cost airlines, as well as the main terminal at Fiumicino, the capital's main airport.

The decision comes as Italy battles to contain the spread of a worsening Coronavirus outbreak that has led the country to declare a total shutdown.

The COVID-19 crisis has also devastated air traffic, particularly in Italy, with a string of international carriers pulling out of the country over the last 10 days.

Ciampino, best known for hosting Ryanair, will close on 14 March while Terminal 1 at Fiumicino will cease operations on 17 March.

All check-ins, security checks and baggage reclaim will now be carried out at Terminal 3.

"The decision has become necessary due to the multiple flight cancellations to and from Italy announced by many airlines that normally operate at both Rome airports," said airport authority Aeroporti di Roma (ADR).
Cargo aviation activities will remain unchanged and ADR stated that the passenger terminals at Fiumicino and Ciampino would "resume normal operations as soon as the current state of emergency is over."

The move comes as Italy's Coronavirus crisis registers 827 deaths with more than 12,000 people infected since the outbreak began less than three weeks ago.

Photo credit: bellena / Shutterstock.com
