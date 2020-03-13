Coronavirus: Rome closes all Catholic churches

Vicar of Rome orders closure of Rome's churches until 3 April.

All Catholic churches in Rome have been closed to the faithful until 3 April, in line with Italy's total shutdown as the country battles a worsening Coronavirus outbreak.

“Until Friday, 3 April, 2020, access to parochial and non-parochial churches of the Diocese of Rome, open to the public, and more generally to religious buildings of any kind open to the public, is forbidden to all the faithful,” said a statement issued on 12 March by Cardinal Angelo De Donatis, the Vicar of Rome.

The unprecedented move was taken out of "responsibility" said Cardinal De Donatis who insisted that the measure comes "not because the state requires it, but out of a sense of belonging to the human family, exposed to a virus whose nature and propagation we do not yet know.”

The church closures follow the suspension of Mass for the faithful in Rome and the sealing off of St Peter's Square and Basilica in the Vatican.

Last Sunday the Holy See streamed the Angelus with Pope Francis after a patient being treated at the Vatican's health facilities tested positive for Coronavirus on 6 March.

The total number of Coronavirus cases in Italy has risen to 15,113, with the number of deaths at 1,016, according to data released late on 12 March.

Photo credit: manjik / Shutterstock.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69752
Previous article Rome shuts down Ciampino airport and Terminal 1 at Fiumicino

RELATED ARTICLES

Coronavirus: Rome churches cancel Mass
Religion

Coronavirus: Rome churches cancel Mass

Pope Francis tests negative for Coronavirus
Religion

Pope Francis tests negative for Coronavirus

First Church in Rome closes due to Coronavirus
Religion

First Church in Rome closes due to Coronavirus

Rome opens restored S. Maria sopra Minerva
Religion

Rome opens restored S. Maria sopra Minerva

Pope makes peace with woman he slapped
Religion

Pope makes peace with woman he slapped

Pope apologises after slapping woman's hand
Religion

Pope apologises after slapping woman's hand

Rome's Christmas church services in English: 2019
Religion

Rome's Christmas church services in English: 2019

Christmas cribs and Nativity scenes in Rome
Religion

Christmas cribs and Nativity scenes in Rome

Feast of Immaculate Conception in Rome
Religion

Feast of Immaculate Conception in Rome

World's largest cardboard crib in Rome
Religion

World's largest cardboard crib in Rome

Vatican Christmas tree in St Peter's Square
Religion

Vatican Christmas tree in St Peter's Square

Italy to complete National Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah
Religion

Italy to complete National Museum of Italian Judaism and the Shoah

Rome's Capuchin Crypt: Face to face with death
Religion

Rome's Capuchin Crypt: Face to face with death

Rome dedicates street to Elio Toaff
Religion

Rome dedicates street to Elio Toaff

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome
Religion

All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day in Rome