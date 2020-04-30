Rome reveals secrets of pyramid in virtual tour

Rome celebrates Primo Maggio with virtual tour of landmark monument.

Piramide Cestia, Rome’s only surviving ancient Egyptian-style pyramid, will welcome virtual visitors on a special online tour to celebrate the Labour Day public holiday on 1 May.

The tour inside the ancient monument, which dates to the first century BC, has been organised by Italy's culture ministry as part of its highly successful campaign La cultura non si ferma (Culture never stops) during the coronavirus lockdown.

The virtual tour of the pyramid, built as a tomb for the powerful Roman magistrate Caius Cestius, will be accompanied by music performed by the orchestra and choir of the Accademia Nazionale di S. Cecilia, conducted by Antonio Pappano.

The tour will be available from 10.00 on 1 May via the following channels:

www.youtube.com/user/MiBACT

www.soprintendenzaspecialeroma.it

www.youtube.com/c/Soprintenden zaSpecialeRoma

www.facebook.com/soprintendenz aspecialeroma

www.instagram.com/soprintenden zaspecialeroma