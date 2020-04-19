Italy proposes 'Netflix of Italian culture'

Italy looks at new ways of sharing Italian culture with the world.

Italy's culture minister Dario Franceschini said his ministry is discussing the creation of an Italian online platform that gives paid access to Italian culture, describing it as "a sort of Netflix of culture", according to news agency ANSA.

Franceschini said the proposed platform could be used to offer cultural content in a different way, adding that: "I am convinced that the online offer will continue even after [the coronavirus emergency]: for example, there will be those who want to attend the premiere of La Scala in the theatre and those who will prefer to do so, paying, staying at home."

The minister was speaking on Aspettando le parole, the RAI3 television programme presented by Massimo Gramellini, on the evening of 18 April.

Franceschini said that the "explosion of online creativity" during these lockdown weeks has highlighted the "enormous potential" of the internet in sharing Italian cultural content, adding that this is precisely the starting point for developing a more structured project.