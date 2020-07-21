Rome seeks sponsor for Christmas tree

Netflix has sponsored the last two Christmas trees in Rome.

Rome is seeking a sponsor for this year's Christmas tree which this year - due to Metro C works - will not be installed in its usual city-centre location in Piazza Venezia.

Instead the Christmas tree will be placed in Piazza del Popolo, at the opposite end of Via del Corso.

Companies have until 4 September to submit their offer of sponsorship.

The last two Christmas trees in Rome were sponsored by American media services provider Netflix which recently announced that it would be opening a base near Via Veneto.

Two years ago Rome's weedy-looking Christmas tree gained negative headlines around the world, after being dubbed 'Spelacchio' due to its "manginess", but eventually won the affection of Romans.

