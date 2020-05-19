Rome cancels Rock in Roma music festival

Summer rock festival in Rome cancelled due to coronavirus.

Rock in Roma, an annual rock music festival held each summer in Rome, has been called off due to covid-19 pandemic, organisers announced on 18 May.

Expressing regret over the decision, festival organisers said that the safety of their audience, crew, artists and everybody involved in Rock in Roma was their number one priority.

Updates about tickets will be announced in the coming weeks, said organsiers of the festival, which is based at the Capannelle race-track venue in the suburb of Ciampino.

Vasco Rossi's Circus Maximus concerts have been cancelled.

The cancelled 2020 line-up included The Lumineers, Paul Weller and The Chemical Brothers, while two concerts by Italian rockstar Vasco Rossi - scheduled in the Circus Maximus on 19 and 20 June - have also been called off.

