Italy: Guns N' Roses cancel Florence concert

News coincides with cancellation of Firenze Rocks music festival.

Guns N' Roses have pulled out of their "Not in This Lifetime Tour 2020" in Europe, cancelling their only Italian date which was to have taken place as part of Firenze Rocks at the Parco delle Cascine on 12 June.

The concert had been one of the most-anticipated events in Italy's rock calendar this year, with many people expected to have travelled from abroad, however the coronavirus emergency has led the veteran Los Angeles-based rockers to cancel their European tour entirely.

Guns N' Roses released an official announcement through their social media channels, expressing their regret for the cancelled tour, a decision taken to keep "fans, crew members and band safe."

However the rockers said they were working hard in relation to the "next steps" and promised to make further announcements soon.

Follwing the news, the Firenze Rocks festival announced the cancellation of its 2020 edition, due to the health requirements of the covid-19 pandemic.

Guns N 'Roses have taken their "Not in This Lifetime Tour" around the world since 2016, selling more than 5.5 million tickets, making it the third highest grossing tour ever.

In 1987 the band released Appetite for Destruction, the best-selling debut album ever in the US with over 30 million copies sold. In 1991 the group released the twin albums Use Your Illusion I and II (seven times platinum) immediately reaching the first two places on the Billboard Top 200.

Fronted by Axl Rose on vocals and piano, the band comprises both original and new members today: Duff McKagan (bass), Slash (lead guitar), Dizzy Reed (keyboards), Richard Fortus (rhythm guitar), Frank Ferrer (drums) and Melissa Reese (keyboard).

Photo credit: Antonio Scorza / Shutterstock.com

