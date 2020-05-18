Rome to reopen world's greatest Raphael show

Raphael exhibition in Rome was closed due to the coronavirus emergency.

Raffaello 1520-1483, hailed as the world's greatest Raphael show, is to reopen on 2 June, on the occasion of Italy's national day, Festa della Repubblica.

The much-anticipated news will see the blockbuster exhibition - held on the 500th anniversary of Raphael's birth - extended until 30 August.

Read also:

The "unprecedented" show dedicated to the High Renaissance master had the misfortune of opening just three days before Italy closed all museums due to the coronavirus outbreak on 8 March.

Read also:

The show, at the Scuderie del Quirinale, will be open to the public each day from 09.00 until 22.00, under strict health conditions in line with Italy's precautions to contain the spread of covid-19.

For full details see Scuderie del Quirinale website.