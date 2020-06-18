Tennis: Italian Open in Rome moves to September

Rome tennis tournament rescheduled following covid-19 cancellation.

The 2020 Internazionali d'Italia tennis tournament, also known as the Rome Masters or the Italian Open, has been rescheduled for 20 September after being cancelled in May due to the covid-19 emergency.

The revised dates were announced by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) which also rescheduled the Washington tournament for 14 August and the Mutua Madrid Open for 13 September, ahead of the Roland Garros in Paris, taking place from 27 September-11 October.

The Rome event, which will take place as usual at the Foro Italico venue, will be open to a reduced number of spectators.

Exact details on audience numbers are expected following a meeting on 18 June between Italian tennis officials and Italy's ministry for sport.

For full information on Italian Open 2020 and listings see ATP website and Internazionali BNL d'Italia website.