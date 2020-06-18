Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome in 2021

UEFA kicks Euro 2020 football matches into 2021.

The Euro 2020 football championship has been postponed until 2021, due to the covid-19 crisis, with all matches rescheduled in the original 12 host cities, including Rome.

The rescheduled tournament will kick off in Rome's Olympic Stadium, with Italy facing Turkey, on 21 June 2021.

In addition, Rome will host two other Group A matches - with Italy facing Wales and Switzerland - plus a quarter final match.

The news, announced by European football's governing body UEFA, has been welcomed by the president of the Italian Football Federation Gabriele Gravina as well as by Italy's sport minister Vincenzo Spadafora and Rome mayor Virginia Raggi.

The Colosseum was to have hosted an inaugural concert for the 2020 games however it is not clear yet whether this event has also been rescheduled for next year.

All tickets already purchased remain valid for the tournament in 2021.

Those who wish to return purchased tickets will have the last chance to request a refund from between 18 and 25 June through the Euro 2020 website.

The dates for potential future ticket sales will be confirmed at a later stage. In the meantime the match schedule calendar for next year's tournament can be consulted on the FIGC website.

General Info

Address Viale dei Gladiatori, 00135 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome in 2021

Viale dei Gladiatori, 00135 Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70918
Previous article Florence celebrates 600 years of Brunelleschi's Dome

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome prepares for the 2022 Ryder Cup
Sport

Rome prepares for the 2022 Ryder Cup

Coronavirus: Rome cancels Formula E car race
Sport

Coronavirus: Rome cancels Formula E car race

Rome Marathon: Maratona di Roma 2020
Sport

Rome Marathon: Maratona di Roma 2020

Best pubs in Rome to watch Six Nations rugby
Sport

Best pubs in Rome to watch Six Nations rugby

Six Nations 2020 rugby in Rome
Sport

Six Nations 2020 rugby in Rome

Rugby: Italy's Parisse set for Six Nations farewell in Rome
Sport

Rugby: Italy's Parisse set for Six Nations farewell in Rome

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome
Sport

Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome

Serie A League presents Sliding Goals in Rome
Sport

Serie A League presents Sliding Goals in Rome

Rome wins bid to host 2022 European Swimming Championships
Sport

Rome wins bid to host 2022 European Swimming Championships

Rome taxi driver speeding while watching Roma game
Sport

Rome taxi driver speeding while watching Roma game

AS Roma: Pallotta prepares to sell to Friedkin
Sport

AS Roma: Pallotta prepares to sell to Friedkin

Another Celtic fan stabbed in Rome
Sport

Another Celtic fan stabbed in Rome

Celtic fans stabbed in Rome
Sport

Celtic fans stabbed in Rome

Concern for safety of Celtic fans in Rome
Sport

Concern for safety of Celtic fans in Rome

Rome mayor announces ping pong festival
Sport

Rome mayor announces ping pong festival