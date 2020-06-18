Euro 2020 to kick off in Rome in 2021

UEFA kicks Euro 2020 football matches into 2021.

The Euro 2020 football championship has been postponed until 2021, due to the covid-19 crisis, with all matches rescheduled in the original 12 host cities, including Rome.

The rescheduled tournament will kick off in Rome's Olympic Stadium, with Italy facing Turkey, on 21 June 2021.

In addition, Rome will host two other Group A matches - with Italy facing Wales and Switzerland - plus a quarter final match.

The news, announced by European football's governing body UEFA, has been welcomed by the president of the Italian Football Federation Gabriele Gravina as well as by Italy's sport minister Vincenzo Spadafora and Rome mayor Virginia Raggi.

The Colosseum was to have hosted an inaugural concert for the 2020 games however it is not clear yet whether this event has also been rescheduled for next year.

All tickets already purchased remain valid for the tournament in 2021.

Those who wish to return purchased tickets will have the last chance to request a refund from between 18 and 25 June through the Euro 2020 website.

The dates for potential future ticket sales will be confirmed at a later stage. In the meantime the match schedule calendar for next year's tournament can be consulted on the FIGC website.