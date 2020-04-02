Rome: European Heritage Label for Ostia Antica

Ostia Antica gets EU recognition together with nine other sites in Europe.

Rome. The archaeological area of Ostia Antica has been awarded the European Heritage Label by the EU, in recognition of its historical and cultural heritage.

The news, announced by the EU Commission, saw a jury of independent experts award Ostia along with nine other heritage sites in Europe, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

Ostia Antica

These sites "provide great opportunities for European citizens to connect with their cultural heritage and strengthen their sense of belonging to the European Union," stated European Commissioner responsible for culture, Mariya Gabriel.

There are now 48 sites in Europe with the European Heritage Label which aims to enhance the understanding and appreciation of the EU’s shared and diverse heritage.

READ ALSO

Unlike the Unesco world heritage sites, the EU Heritage sites are considered important for European history and culture, not only from an aesthetic point of view, reports ANSA.