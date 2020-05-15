Lazio region awarded 9 Blue Flag beaches

Italy has 407 bandiera blu beaches in 2020.

Nine beaches in the Lazio region have been awarded the 2020 bandiera blu (Blue flag) status for high water quality standards.

The Blue Flag beaches in Lazio are Anzio (Tor Caldara, Riviera di Ponente, Riviera di Levante, Marechiaro, Lido Di Lavinio, Lido Dei Pini, Cologne); Latina (Latina Mare); Sabaudia (coast) S. Felice Circeo (coast); Terracina (Levante, Ponente); Sperlonga (Lago Lungo, Bazzano, Ponente, Levante); Gaeta (Arenauta, Ariana, S. Agostino, Serapo); Ventotene (Cala Nave); and Trevignano Romano (Via della Rena) on Lake Bracciano.

The recognition comes from the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), which assigns the flags to beaches with "excellent" water quality.

The FEE agency also takes into consideration the beach’s waste management, recycling, the extent of its pedestrian and bicycle paths and green areas, and the presence of lifeguards.

A total of 407 beaches across Italy were awarded blue flags this year, up from 385 last year and 215 over a decade ago.

The regions with the highest number of bandiera blu beaches are Liguria (32), followed by Tuscany (20) and Campania (19).

The annual awards come as the subject of Italian beaches and holidays by the sea is making daily headlines as Italy looks to an uncertain summer following the covid-19 lockdown.

Italy's beaches will be permitted to open but under strict regulations to minimise the risk of coronavirus contagion, according to draft regulations reported by Italian news agency ANSA.

For list of best beaches near Rome see our guide.

