Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year
Barberini metro station will reopen entrance on 15 May.
Rome's central Barberini metro station, which partially reopened in February after its escalator collapsed more than a year ago, is to reopen fully on 15 May.
When it reopened on 4 February, almost 11 months after its closure due to the malfunctioning escalators, commuters were only allowed to exit the station.
However, from tomorrow, the centrally-located station will welcome commuters both departing and arriving.
From 15 May Barberini will reportedly operate four of its six escalators: two going down and two going up.
Address Piazza Barberini, 00187 Roma RM, Italy
