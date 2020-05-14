Rome metro station reopens fully after more than a year

Barberini metro station will reopen entrance on 15 May.

Rome's central Barberini metro station, which partially reopened in February after its escalator collapsed more than a year ago, is to reopen fully on 15 May.

When it reopened on 4 February, almost 11 months after its closure due to the malfunctioning escalators, commuters were only allowed to exit the station.

However, from tomorrow, the centrally-located station will welcome commuters both departing and arriving.

From 15 May Barberini will reportedly operate four of its six escalators: two going down and two going up.