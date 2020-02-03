Rome: Barberini metro station reopens after 11 months
Rome's Barberini metro station reopens after 319 days.
Rome's central Barberini metro station, which has been closed since its escalator collapsed on 21 March 2019, will reopen after almost 11 months, at 05.30 on Tuesday 4 February.
Barberini will however only open to commuters exiting the metro station, not entering, according to an announcement by the city.
The nearby metro station at Repubblica was closed for eight months after a serious accident on its escalators on 23 October 2018.
Photo Il Tempo
