Wanted in Rome bids farewell to Geoffrey Watson

Geoffrey S. Watson, known to friends as Jef, passed away in Rome on 30 January 2020.

Geoffrey was a senior and central member of the Wanted in Rome family, joining the team about a decade ago after retiring as chief press officer at the British embassy to Italy, with a journalistic portfolio including work for Reuters.

Geoffrey became the main news writer for our Wanted in Milan website, documenting news in the Lombardian capital, with a particular personal interest in stories concerning themes such as crime, terrorism and politics.

Geoffrey also played a crucial role as proof-reader for feature articles published in Wanted in Rome magazine. His proof-reading skills were second to none and he could spot a typo at a hundred yards. One always imagined him tackling the page as a surgeon would approach an operation.

Proofs were regularly returned to us with a sea of minuscule corrections highlighted, accompanied by wry observations and quirky anecdotes. Awkward turns of expression were fine-tuned, waffle dissected, slang frowned-upon. He was a big fan of commas.

Geoffrey was meticulous with his work; "nitty gritty" was a favourite expression of his, and he took an almost perverse pleasure in tackling – and conquering – the intricacies of Italian bureaucracy. His last feature article for our magazine was entitled Dealing with red tape in Italy.

A resident of Italy for more than 40 years, Geoffrey was a committed European and it is worth noting that he chose to leave this world the day before the UK left the European Union.

Geoffrey is survived by his wife Marina and son Martin. He will leave a void at Wanted in Rome and we will miss him very much.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
69334
Previous article Anti-smog traffic measures in Rome
Next article How to buy tickets for the Vatican Museum

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome weather warning for 2 October
Notices news

Rome weather warning for 2 October

Rome weather alert for Easter Monday
Notices news

Rome weather alert for Easter Monday

The Wanted in Rome Card 2019 is out now
Notices news

The Wanted in Rome Card 2019 is out now

Clocks spring forward on 31 March
Notices news

Clocks spring forward on 31 March

Irish Club of Rome cancels Celtic Ball
Notices news

Irish Club of Rome cancels Celtic Ball

Rome public transport timetable over New Year
Notices news

Rome public transport timetable over New Year

The Wanted in Rome November edition is out in newsstands
Notices news

The Wanted in Rome November edition is out in newsstands

The Wanted in Rome October edition is out in newsstands
Notices news

The Wanted in Rome October edition is out in newsstands

The Wanted in Rome September edition is out in newsstands
Notices news

The Wanted in Rome September edition is out in newsstands

Rome International School and Southlands International School join forces
Education Notices news

Rome International School and Southlands International School join forces

Our new Facebook Messenger
Notices news

Our new Facebook Messenger

Wanted in Rome office summer closure
Notices news

Wanted in Rome office summer closure

American student missing in Rome
Notices news

American student missing in Rome

Clocks go forward on 27 March
Notices news

Clocks go forward on 27 March

UK appoints first woman ambassador to Italy
Notices news

UK appoints first woman ambassador to Italy