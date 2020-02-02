Coronavirus: face masks sold on Rome streets

Street hawker sells surgical face masks outside Rome's Termini station.

A street hawker has been photographed selling surgical face masks on the streets outside Rome's Termini station, following two confirmed cases of Coronavirus in the capital.

A man with a "strong Neapolitan accent" has been selling the masks - open and without their original packaging - according to local media.

The masks are being sold in recent days on Via Giolitti and Via Gioberti, outside the central train station, for €10 each, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Masks sold out recently in many Roman pharmacies despite medical experts stating that they provide no protection against catching the Coronavirus.

Photo VINCENZO TERSIGNI/F3PRESS

General Info

Address Via Giovanni Giolitti, 2, 00185 Roma RM, Italy

Via Giovanni Giolitti, 2, 00185 Roma RM, Italy
