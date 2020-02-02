Rome restores Bernini masterpiece

Bernini's Blessed Ludovica Albertoni sculpture shines again.

Rome has restored the Albertoni Chapel, including the celebrated sculpture of Blessed Ludovica Albertoni by Baroque master Gian Lorenzo Bernini, at the church of S. Francesco a Ripa in the Trastevere district of the capital.

The restoration and cleaning of the chapel and Bernini's marble sculpture was carried out over the last six months by the Rome superintendency in collaboration with the Fondo Edifici di Culto, or Religious Buildings Fund.

Bernini's funerary monument, which depicts the figure of Ludovica Albertoni in ecstasy, or mystical communion with God, was begun in 1671 and completed in 1674 when the artist was 74 years old.

The sculpture, larger than life-size, is remarkable for its lifelike expression and contorted limbs as well as the deeply crumpled drapes.

Ludovica Albertoni was a Roman noblewoman who entered the Third Order of St Francis following the death of her husband. She lived a pious life, working for the poor of the Trastevere neighbourhood.

