Rome restores Bernini masterpiece

Bernini's Blessed Ludovica Albertoni sculpture shines again.

Rome has restored the Albertoni Chapel, including the celebrated sculpture of Blessed Ludovica Albertoni by Baroque master Gian Lorenzo Bernini, at the church of S. Francesco a Ripa in the Trastevere district of the capital.

The restoration and cleaning of the chapel and Bernini's marble sculpture was carried out over the last six months by the Rome superintendency in collaboration with the Fondo Edifici di Culto, or Religious Buildings Fund.

Bernini's funerary monument, which depicts the figure of Ludovica Albertoni in ecstasy, or mystical communion with God, was begun in 1671 and completed in 1674 when the artist was 74 years old.

The sculpture, larger than life-size, is remarkable for its lifelike expression and contorted limbs as well as the deeply crumpled drapes.

Ludovica Albertoni was a Roman noblewoman who entered the Third Order of St Francis following the death of her husband. She lived a pious life, working for the poor of the Trastevere neighbourhood.

For details of where to see Bernini masterpieces around Rome, see our guide.

General Info

Address Piazza di S. Francesco d'Assisi, 88, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome restores Bernini masterpiece

Piazza di S. Francesco d'Assisi, 88, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome: Pantheon is Italy's top tourist site
Culture

Rome: Pantheon is Italy's top tourist site

Secret Impressionists in Rome: exhibition review
Culture

Secret Impressionists in Rome: exhibition review

Rome zooms in on portrait of Raphael's lover
Culture

Rome zooms in on portrait of Raphael's lover

Raphael tapestries return to Sistine Chapel
Culture

Raphael tapestries return to Sistine Chapel

Rome: Trevi Fountain to open secret balcony
Culture

Rome: Trevi Fountain to open secret balcony

Rome Raphael exhibition: all you need to know
Culture

Rome Raphael exhibition: all you need to know

Rome: staying overnight in Villa Medici
Culture

Rome: staying overnight in Villa Medici

Fellini guide to Rome
Culture

Fellini guide to Rome

Rome museum raises funds to buy Bernini bust
Culture

Rome museum raises funds to buy Bernini bust

Raphael in Rome: presale ticket boom for blockbuster show
Culture

Raphael in Rome: presale ticket boom for blockbuster show

Rome to finally reopen Mausoleum of Augustus
Culture

Rome to finally reopen Mausoleum of Augustus

Feltrinelli Bookshops close in Rome
Culture

Feltrinelli Bookshops close in Rome

Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi
Culture

Rome celebrates 100 years of Alberto Sordi

Rome state museums open for La Befana
Culture

Rome state museums open for La Befana

Pompeii opens House of the Orchard
Culture

Pompeii opens House of the Orchard